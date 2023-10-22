SBK finale in Jerez: How to attract the fans

As a replacement for the overseas race in San Juan, Jerez will host the 2023 World Superbike Championship final. Spanish fans can celebrate Álvaro Bautista's second World Championship title and take the Ducati rider for a spin.

The production-based World Championship made its first guest appearance in Jerez in 1990, but it was a one-off spectacle. The Spanish track only returned in 2013, and only in 2018 and 2022 was there no World Superbike Championship meeting. However, the fact that Jerez is hosting the finale this year is solely due to the political situation in Argentina, where the final act should actually have taken place at the San Juan Villicum circuit. That is why the pilots of the Supersport World Championship 300 as well as the WorldSSP Challenge, who are only present at the events in Europe, are also missing.

The race of the 2021 junior series was dramatic when, after a terrible accident in the first race, Dean Berta Vinales, who was only 15 years old, was run over by several riders and fatally injured.

The 4.428-kilometre Circuito de Jerez in Andalusia has 13 corners, most of them named after famous motorsport stars such as Angel Nieto, Àlex Crivillé and Sito Pons. Particularly popular overtaking opportunities are curve 6 "Curva Dry Sack" after the 600-metre-long straight and the last hairpin, the "Curva Jorge Lorenzo", before the start-finish straight. Although the circuit was built in 1986, it still meets the highest safety standards with its eleven-metre track width and generous run-off zones. Because of the mild climate, the circuit is very popular for winter testing.

With the Superbike and Supersport World Championships, the programme at the twelfth and last meeting of the season is clear, and no national series will be competing in the World Championship. So only the probable title win of Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) could attract the Spaniards to the race track. And at the end of the event, the travelling fans will be able to ride the circuit with their own motorbikes and in the company of the top three in the World Championship, i.e. Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki).