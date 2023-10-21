Marco Melandri on Andrea Iannone: "Very sceptical!"

Andrea Iannone's debut on the Ducati V4R is eagerly awaited. Marco Melandri is one of the sceptics as to whether his compatriot's entry into the 2024 World Superbike Championship is a good idea.

Andrea Iannone did not race for four years due to a doping ban, with a road bike the former MotoGP rider regularly trained on the track as part of track days. On 18 October, it became official that the 34-year-old would return to racing and debut in the 2024 World Superbike Championship with Go Eleven Ducati.

Immediately after this year's season finale in Jerez, Iannone will test the Panigale V4R in Superbike trim for the first time. However, he will not ride his 2024 entry bike until after the winter break.

As a reminder, riders enrolled in the World Championship are only allowed ten days of testing, starting after the finale on 29 October until the end of the new season!

Marco Melandri has had his own experience of making a comeback, but the 2011 Superbike runner-up was out of action for just nine months between Losail 2019 and his surprise return as a replacement in the Barni team at Jerez 2020. "I don't know how much time Andrea spent on the bike in those four years. But the biggest stumbling block for him will be the fight for position in the race," Marco Melandri told our colleagues at Corsedimoto. "I don't think he can overcome this easily. Even if he finds back to his old speed, it's something completely different when you're riding in a bunch."

Iannone was not considered squeamish in close combat, relying on his powerful build. "That's true, he's a big and strong guy so he'll feel physically superior. That will help him, but I don't know. It's a complex thing," Melandri mused. "I'll say it honestly: I'm very sceptical! I would rather have given a young man a chance. For sure, with the arrival of Andrea Iannone, there will be a lot of talk about the World Superbike Championship, he will attract new people and more. We'll see what happens on the track then."