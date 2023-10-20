Philipp Öttl: Doors are closed at Ducati - three chances

Opportunities in two Ducati teams have dissolved for Philipp Öttl. If the Bavarian wants to ride in the World Superbike Championship next year, he will have to join forces with another manufacturer.

After two years with Ducati, Philipp Öttl would have liked to remain loyal to the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale in 2024. But his current team Go Eleven preferred comeback man Andrea Iannone. And the Motocorsa team surprisingly signed up Michael Rinaldi, who is still a Ducati factory rider, after there had already been a verbal agreement with Öttl.

At the moment, the Bavarian still has three options in the Superbike World Championship. Talks with Christophe Guyot, the owner of the Yamaha team GMT94, are well advanced. The Frenchman thinks highly of Philipp, Yamaha Germany and Yamaha Europe are in favour of his move and would like to see him with the Blues. But road racing manager Andrea Dosoli has not yet given his blessing.

There are indications that Dosoli will pull the option on Bradley Ray and transfer the Englishman from the Yamaha team Motoxracing to GMT94. Of course, the Italian cannot do this without Guyot's approval, but the team boss, while sympathetic to Öttl, is unlikely to oppose Dosoli's decision as long as he gets a strong rider whose fee is paid for by Yamaha.

Should Öttl not find a place at GMT94, there is still the option of Motoxracing. In Portimao, Philipp met with team manager Sandro Carusi for a chat in the hospitality, he is the only one from the top-15 in the world championship who is still available. Öttl has made an impression with eight top-10 results in the past nine races, beating the strong Bassani seven times, who will succeed Jonathan Rea in the Kawasaki factory team in 2024.

The third chance comes for the 27-year-old Öttl in the Puccetti team, with whom he took third place in the Supersport World Championship in 2020. Manuel Puccetti called off his planned switch to Ducati at the last second because he was unexpectedly promised factory material by Kawasaki. He will probably use this motorbike for the first time at the final event of the 2023 World Championship on the last weekend of October in Jerez and thus get an idea of its performance. Only afterwards will Puccetti think about the rider.

Philipp Öttl has set his sights on advertising his own cause with further strong results at his paradise circuit of Jerez. He won his only Grand Prix there in the Moto3 class in 2018. On Tuesday and Wednesday after the race, the first winter test will take place on the same track - hopefully with the German on a superbike.

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:

Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Öttl? Ray?

GMT94: Ray? Öttl?



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie?



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport :Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Öttl?

Orelac: King?

Pedercini: Vinales?



Bold = officially confirmed