Fear of Greg Lavilla: Then the manufacturers leave

In the World Superbike Championship, very different motorbike models come together; the Ducati Panigale V4R, at almost 44,000 euros, costs between 10,000 and 20,000 euros more than the machines of the other manufacturers and has some MotoGP DNA. To prevent the factories from having to constantly bring new and expensive homologation models to be competitive, a balance system was introduced in 2018 to bring all bikes to the same level in the medium term.

These rules are not static and are regularly adjusted, and the changes for 2024 have already been decided. Because the currently participating manufacturers BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha as well as promoter Dorna are unanimous: interest among the fans can only be created with captivating racing. When Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) duelled with all their finesse right up to the finish line in Portimao, it was a feast for the eyes and sparked enthusiasm.

"For Ducati, like any other manufacturer, they want to win," SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla told us, defending the decisions for next year, which some see as a reaction to the outstanding Bautista, who has regularly shown up the opposition since 2022. "And they want to win like we saw in Portimao. It's very simple: if we don't do anything, maybe one manufacturer will leave the championship. And if the others leave, Ducati will probably leave too. Because then the championship is no longer a challenge for them and it's very easy to win. A victory that you have to fight for until the last corner is worth much more."

"Of course, nobody has anything to give away," the 50-year-old Catalan is aware. "I am also quite honest and have said to the manufacturers that I don't know if the current rule with maximum revs and no extra weights is better or worse than the future rule with different revs and weights. The important thing is: everyone has to wake up in the morning and believe that they can win. If you lose that, you lose the competition. And then even those who win will leave the competition because there is no reward for that victory. That is the concept that everybody had to understand. Nobody wants someone to go 20 seconds ahead and there is no competition. That's the way it is in any sport: Competition gives it a better flavour. You have to look at the bigger picture. That's the challenge: if you want to convince people, sometimes you have to get them out of their comfort zone. The comfort zone for the winner is not to change anything. In the short term, that's good for that manufacturer. But in the long term, it's also bad for him."