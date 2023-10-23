You don't need 300 hp for a great show

Since the 2018 season, there has been a balance rule in the World Superbike Championship, which attempts to bring the manufacturers to the same level through the use of various instruments.

In the first step, maximum speeds were set for each manufacturer, which could be adjusted upwards or downwards in steps of 250 rpm depending on the results. Step number two was that unsuccessful manufacturers were given permission to improve certain components in the engines in order to close the gap to the best.



For four years the balance system worked like this with some adjustments, then SBK promoter Dorna, the motorbike world governing body FIM and the manufacturers' alliance MSMA realised that engine power alone did not make the difference between success and failure.



Because all modifications to the engine and chassis that are not expressly permitted are forbidden in the production-based regulations of the World Superbike Championship, super concession parts were introduced in autumn 2022. If a manufacturer is granted these, it can, for example, change the steering head angle, the swingarm pivot point or the frame stiffness to a greater extent than would normally be permitted.



For 2024 and 2025, the rules will be adjusted again. Firstly, from next year, manufacturers will be allowed to make the crankshafts and balance shafts up to 20 per cent lighter or heavier than in the production model, which gives them more technical freedom.



Secondly, in addition to the minimum weight of the motorbike (currently 168 kg), a minimum weight for the rider in full gear will be introduced. The difference between the lightest and heaviest rider is currently about 30 kilograms, but no one can be expected to carry that much extra weight, if only for safety reasons.



Therefore, the manufacturers agreed on a different formula. For a rider in full gear, 80 kg was defined as the average weight. Anyone weighing less than that has to carry 50 per cent of the difference as extra weight. If a rider weighs 66 kilograms, for example, the difference would be 14 kilograms, so an additional weight of 7 kilograms would be due.



In the last step for the time being, the fuel flow rate will be regulated from 2025. It is supposed to make the balance instrument of the engine speed superfluous. Although the maximum revs per manufacturer will continue to be set before the season, there will no longer be any corrections during the season. Instead, the sprint tap is literally turned off for motorbikes that are too fast.



"Our thinking was also about making it clear that it is no longer necessary to build the most powerful engine," explained SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla. "We have other challenges coming up. From next year, 40 per cent biofuel must be used, and the fuel tank capacity will also be reduced by three litres to 21. These are huge challenges and I am very proud that we came to an agreement together. These decisions don't come from the FIM or Dorna, we agreed together with all the manufacturers that this is the right message. Everyone now has to face their own challenges."



"In some areas of the circuit you need power," the ex-racer clarified. "But most of the time it comes down to how the engine power handles, how you get it on the ground and how it affects tyre wear. So you don't need the most power to be able to win. On top of that, most of the circuits are very old. In my era we had 180, 190 and then 200 horsepower. Whenever we got more power, we put it on the ground. With 220, 230 or 240 hp - or with 300 hp in MotoGP - you have to reduce the power, otherwise you can't go the distance with the tyre. Or the bike lacks rideability."



"On every track there is a point where you have to brake and then accelerate again," Lavilla knows. "Maybe you will get faster over a lap if you build a bike that accelerates better, has better rideability and produces more grip. More power doesn't mean it will automatically make you faster. It's a very complex issue at the level we've reached and at the tracks we race at. If we were drag racing on a straight - of course, we would probably be faster with more power."