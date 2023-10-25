Alex Lowes on Rea: "Better person than racer".

After four years together at Kawasaki, teammates Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes have become friends. They will part ways after the 2023 World Superbike Championship season finale in Jerez, something Lowes regrets.

Since Jonathan Rea switched to Kawasaki for 2015, the Northern Irishman rewrote the statistics of the World Superbike Championship and set the most important records: Most World Championship titles (6), most wins (119), most podiums (262), most World Championship points (6152.5).

Rea always had his team colleagues under control. First Tom Sykes, then Leon Haslam and currently Alex Lowes cut their teeth on the record world champion.

Rea's success and ability on the race track are undisputed. But Lowes also gave the Northern Irishman a good human report card before his last meeting with Kawasaki (Rea signed with Yamaha for 2024). "It was a pleasure to share the garage with him for four years. We all know what a good rider he is and the statistics speak for themselves. He is the best Superbike rider of my generation and one of the best ever. But what is almost better is his behaviour off the track," the Englishman highlighted.

Lowes added: "I knew him a little bit before he became my teammate. Since then I have spent a lot of time with him - in the pits, at events, off the track, and I would say we have become friends. He has definitely made the four years more enjoyable for me at Kawasaki. Johnny is a great rider and an even better guy. Frankly, I will miss not sharing the garage with him anymore. I wish him all the best for his last race weekend with Kawasaki and congratulate them both for everything they've achieved together."

Lowes achieved just one win in his first year with Kawasaki (Race 2 at Phillip Island in 2020) and 14 podiums in total. The 33-year-old last stood on the podium together with Rea at the season finale in Australia in 2022 (Race 2). As Rea bids farewell, he would like to repeat this in Jerez. "Hopefully we can be on the podium together this weekend and end our relationship with Kawasaki as teammates in style," Lowes hopes. "I'm feeling good, looking forward to the race and can't wait."

In the 2024 World Superbike Championship, young Italian Axel Bassani will be Lowes' teammate.