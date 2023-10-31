Andrew Pitt is Jonathan Rea's new right-hand man

Andrew Pitt can look back on his motorsport career with satisfaction. For more than ten years, the Australian raced in various world championships, his parade discipline being the Supersport World Championship, which he won with Kawasaki in 2001 and with Honda in 2008. He won seven of 66 races and achieved a total of 23 podium finishes and three pole positions. In 2010 he contested a few more races in the BSB for Yamaha and the Superbike World Championship for Reitwagen Team, after which he hung up his helmet and leather suit.

After his active career, Pitt remained faithful to racing in various functions. In the Supersport World Championship in particular, the Australian was involved as a riding coach and acted as Randy Krummenacher's chief technician when the Swiss rider switched to the Supersport World Championship in 2016.



This year, the 47-year-old looked after Italian Andrea Locatelli in Yamaha's factory Superbike team; for 2024, Pitt moves to work alongside Jonathan Rea. "We are there for success. We don't come to work to finish last," Pitt explained of his job.

It takes time for chief technician and rider to adjust and align. It may be quicker with Rea and Pitt - they were teammates at Ten Kate Honda in 2008!



"It's about trust and respect, but you don't have to be best friends," the two-time Supersport World Champion stressed. "There can be moments when you have to call the rider to the back to have a serious conversation. But there are also situations when you have to put your arm around him and hug him. The driver risks his life every time he goes out on the track, so he has to trust you completely, and that's what a close relationship is all about. They trust us and we trust them, that's the key to everything."

Working as a chief technician was not something Pitt set out to do himself, it just happened.



"The crew chief job was something I never set out to do. I raced myself, but I was also an accountant, which wasn't exactly the logical progression," grinned the 47-year-old. "But when I stopped racing, I was asked if I wanted to try the role and I was willing to do it. The rest is history. A week before a race we have already discussed everything. We already have a plan and know what tyres we will have available. Then on Thursday we all have more technical meetings together to see if we want to adjust anything before the first practice. But basically we already have a plan for the electronics, the tyres and the fuel, and after the session we will see what we have learned."