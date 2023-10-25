Loris Baz (30): Farewell to BMW, uncertain future

For Loris Baz, it's goodbye to Bonovo BMW at the 2023 World Superbike Championship season finale in Jerez. The Frenchman wants to set one last highlight before Scott Redding takes over his M1000RR.

Due to the surprising signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW had one rider too many for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, because all of this year's riders had a valid contract. Since 20 September it has been official that they will part with Loris Baz.

This means that the finale in Jerez next weekend will be the 30-year-old's last appearance in BMW colours. Already Baz is wistful. "It will be a special weekend for me, the last races with the team. I don't know what the feeling will be yet, but it will definitely be strange," said Baz. "It's been two years, some of them difficult, but last year we had some highlights. This season has been difficult because of injury, but I've always had a great team around me."

Baz broke his right leg several times during the ramming of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) in the Superpole race at Mandalika. The injuries hampered the BMW rider for large parts of the season, but Baz also caused unnecessary crashes and a lot of scrap himself several times. With 57 points, he currently occupies 16th place in the overall standings.

Baz wants to bid a dignified farewell to his German BMW team. "I want to go full throttle for you until the last lap and I really hope that we can have a good and smooth last weekend together," the Frenchman wished. "I hope we can have strong last races and have great moments together again. At the moment it's hard, but I want to do my best for them and have a great party with them on Sunday."

Baz faces an uncertain future in 2024 and is not first choice for any Superbike team.