Wildcard rider Florian Alt as Don Quixote to Jerez

Florian Alt has not really had time to celebrate his championship title. Because immediately after the last round of the International German Championship (IDM) at the Hockenheimring on the last weekend in September, preparations began for the Superbike World Championship round in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

Six weeks to get his IDM Honda ready for the World Championship. Team boss Jens Holzhauer had already put a lot of thought into the weeks before in order to be able to show what he and his rider were capable of in Jerez. Theoretically a lot of time, but practically quite little. Because the regulations of both series differ considerably.

While in the IDM the technical interventions are limited by a tight set of rules, the World Championship is more open, but at the same time more demanding and difficult. Here, developing a competitive motorbike for the World Superbike Championship from a top-tuned, fairly close-to-production Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade from the IDM presents Florian Alt's Honda team around Jens Holzhauer with major challenges. "A completely new chassis is necessary, a few horsepower had to be found on the engine without access to the special parts of the factory teams," he describes. "The same applies to the electronics, which are so important: standard and no noble parts, but a lot of work on the test bench. In addition, there are numerous details, such as a larger tank due to the longer race distance."

And yet the stakes are high. Just how high is shown by the official team of the Honda Racing Corporation, which is trying with considerable effort to catch up with the top. So far, however, with limited success - the two factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge are moving in the midfield of the world championship and are having a hard time against the competitive bikes, especially the numerous Ducati.

For the Holzhauer-Honda team, it was always clear to approach the World Superbike Championship project as close as possible to Florian's familiar Fireblade from the IDM, if only to keep the changeover as small as possible.

The Honda was tested on the track in Oschersleben, a test in Jerez could not be realised. Unfortunately, the only test literally fell through, it rained on both days and no set-up work could take place.

So Florian Alt travels to Spain pretty bare and his expectations are correspondingly low.

But the track suits him. As a rider of the Dunlop test team, he won the Superbike race of the Spanish Championship in 2018 at his last appearance at the Circuito Angel Nieto in Jerez de la Frontera in a complete surprise. "It's going to be very tough in Andalusia for us," says Alt. "I'm banking on the fact that we will hopefully manage to find a good set-up quickly in the practice sessions. I feel a bit like Don Quixote fighting windmills. Our goal is to get at least one point."