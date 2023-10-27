Showdown in Jerez: Danilo Petrucci chases Axel Bassani

Finishing the 2023 World Superbike Championship as the best privateer is the declared goal of Ducati riders Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci. But the advantage clearly lies with the young Italian, who is switching to Kawasaki for 2024.

Jerez is the twelfth and final meeting of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. As World Championship leader with a 60-point lead, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) needs just two points in the first race to win his second World Championship in a row - a mere formality for the 38-year-old.

The Spanish track will also decide who will be the best privateer. At the beginning of the season, when Motocorsa-Ducati rider Axel Bassani was constantly fighting in the top-5 and challenging the factory riders, this question did not seem to arise at first. From the middle of the season, however, Danilo Petrucci of the Ducati team Barni Racing became increasingly stronger. The former MotoGP rider and Dakar stage winner took three podiums, while Bassani, nine years younger, perhaps distracted by contract negotiations for 2024, took only two.

In the overall standings, however, Bassani is still well ahead in fifth place with 244 points, followed by Petrucci in seventh place with 205 points. Provided the Motocorsa rider doesn't crash in Jerez, he should be the best 'independent rider' for the second time in a row. Like Bautista, Bassani needs just two points in the first race to put him unassailable ahead of Petrucci.

Both Ducati riders have already clarified their future. Petrucci renewed with the Barni team and will receive identical material to the factory team. Bassani signed with Kawasaki as the successor to Jonathan Rea, who is moving to Yamaha.