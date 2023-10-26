What awaits the Superbike stars at the finale in Jerez

After a one-year break, the World Superbike Championship returns to the 4.423-kilometre "Circuito Permanente de Jerez" this weekend. It is the last act of this year's championship. What you need to know.

In 2022, no World Superbike Championship round took place in Jerez de la Frontera, but this year the series-based world championship returns to the tradition-steeped circuit in southern Spain. But only because the finale originally planned for Argentina was cancelled. This is the reason why the Supersport World Championship 300 will not be at the start in Jerez.

World Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) brings a comfortable 60-point lead over Yamaha ace Toprak Razgatlioglu to his home race. The 38-year-old defending champion has won 24 races this year and has been on the podium in 28 of 33. With only two points in the first race, Bautista can decide the world championship in his favour.

After all, five active riders were able to celebrate victories in Jerez. Jonathan Rea leads the statistics with three victories, followed by Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding (BMW) with two each and Michael van der Mark (BMW) with one triumph.

When the production-based world championship made its first guest appearance in Jerez in 1990, the track was still young. The track was opened in 1985 and the first international motorbike races were held there the following year. But only the debut saw the World Superbike Championship turn its back on Jerez for a long time, only returning to the Spanish track in 2013. After that, only 2018 and 2022 did not see a meeting in Andalusia.

The track is currently 4.423 km long and has eight right-hand corners and five left-hand corners, often named after famous motorsport stars such as Angel Nieto, Àlex Crivillé and Sito Pons. Particularly popular overtaking opportunities are curve 6 "Curva Dry Sack" and the last hairpin, the "Curva Jorge Lorenzo". The straight is rather short at 580 metres. With a width of eleven metres and the generous run-off zones, Jerez still meets the highest safety requirements.

Because of the mild climate, the track is very popular for winter tests. With 22 degrees and sunshine, the weather also promises to be pleasant at the SBK finale.