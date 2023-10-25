Jonathan Rea with Yamaha: "Fire lit inside me".

Next weekend in Jerez, the nine-year collaboration between Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki comes to an end, and the Northern Irishman has signed with Yamaha for the 2024 and 2025 World Superbike Championship.

Toprak Razgatlioglu's move from Yamaha to BMW was the first sensational transfer for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, and hardly anyone expected Jonathan Rea to move from Kawasaki to Yamaha as a result.

Rea spent his first six years in the World Superbike Championship with the Ten Kate Honda team, and the season before that he was runner-up in the Supersport class with the Dutch team. The now 36-year-old has been under contract with Kawasaki since 2015, and in that time has set dream records with six consecutive World Championship titles and 119 wins and 262 podiums across all brands.

A new chapter begins for Johnny next Tuesday, when he will ride the Yamaha R1 for the first time in Jerez. "I need something different, a new, exciting challenge," the Northern Irishman told SPEEDWEEK.com in a one-on-one interview. "At the start of the season I had a choice between continuing to do the same thing or quitting. Then the opportunity arose to change manufacturers. That lit a fire in me, I pursued this opportunity accordingly seriously."

On 19 July, this motorsport portal first reported on the record-breaking world champion's plans. On 4 September the split with Kawasaki was confirmed, two hours later Yamaha announced the signing of Rea.



The last weekend in July was the event in Most, then it was summer break until Magny-Cours at the beginning of September.

"In Most I tried to put all the behind-the-scenes talk to one side," recounted Rea, who won on a drying track in the Czech Republic in Race 1, his only victory of the season. "The weeks after were some of the hardest in my life. Emotionally it was very hard to make that decision. I listened to my heart and my head, Kawasaki gave me everything in my life. Thanks to them I was able to fulfil my dreams and become world champion. But when I looked at the situation soberly and talked to the most important people around me, I made this decision. It was hard, but afterwards I made peace with it. Now I am excited about this new chapter."

What would have happened without Toprak's departure from Yamaha?



"There are always possibilities, at the end of the day it's about challenges," Rea said. "Toprak officially called it that as well. As tough as that decision was, I had to listen to my inner voice. When things went better at Assen and Imola and I was also competitive at Donington and Most, I realised one thing: I'm not ready to quit. I'm hungry, I want to be competitive and I want to fight. Chuck (Aksland - the author) came to Donington as part of my management group to understand what I want to do. It's his job to present me with all the options. The decision is then up to me."