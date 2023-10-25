SBK Test Jerez: Numerous premieres, new rules

On 31 October and 1 November, the first winter test for the 2024 World Superbike Championship will take place at the Circuito de Jerez. SPEEDWEEK.com reveals who will be there and what's new.

Next weekend, the last event of the 2023 World Superbike Championship will take place in Jerez, in the southern tip of Spain. Ducati star Alvaro Bautista needs just two more points to successfully defend his World Championship title - with wins for Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in all three races.

On Tuesday and Wednesday after the grand final, the first winter test for the 2024 season will take place on the same track. Then we will not only see some riders working on their next year's machines and with their new teams for the first time, there will also be some technical news.

"Some of them will be testing engine modifications, others will be riding at different revs and still others will be adding ballast when needed," says Gregorio Lavilla, SBK Executive Director of promoter Dorna.

The background to this is that from 2024 there will be new technical regulations that, among other things, allow the use of 20 per cent lighter or heavier crankshafts and balancer shafts than in the homologated production bike. There will also be a minimum weight for the rider in full gear and Ducati will be allowed to ride at significantly higher revs again.

The Yamaha factory team will test for the first time with record champion Jonathan Rea coming from Kawasaki. In the Ducati factory team, Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega will make his debut and at Kawasaki Rea's successor Axel Bassani. The Ducati customer teams Go Eleven and Motocorsa will compete with their newcomers Andrea Iannone and Michael Rinaldi.

Of the two BMW factory teams, only Bonovo action will be there, with Scott Redding for the first time. We will not see the impatiently awaited debut of Toprak Razgatlioglu on the M1000RR in Team BMW Motorrad Motorsport until 4 December in Portimao, followed by two more days of testing for the Turk in Jerez on 5 and 6 December.

Englishman Bradley Ray, whose option for 2024 Yamaha Europe has not yet been taken up, is testing for the private team GMT94 because his normal squad Motoxracing will not be there. According to reports, the test is mainly about the state of his fitness (shoulder surgery) and has nothing to do with which team the 2022 British champion will ride for.

Participants SBK test Jerez 31 October/1 November:

Aruba.it Ducati:Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa Ducati:Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven Ducati:Andrea Iannone (I)

Pata Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli (I), Jonathan Rea (GB)

GRT Yamaha:Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

GMT94 Yamaha: Bradley Ray (GB)

Bonovo action BMW:Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)

Kawasaki:Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Petronas Honda: still open