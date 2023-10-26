Razgatlioglu asks Bautista for a last dance

At the 2023 World Superbike Championship finale in Jerez, Toprak Razgatlioglu will get on his Yamaha R1 for the last time. The Spanish track has all the ingredients for another spectacular duel against Álvaro Bautista (Ducati).

The fact alone that the title decision in the 2023 World Superbike Championship will not be made until the last race weekend was a strong performance by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Because world champion Álvaro Bautista formed a superior and hardly defeatable package with his Ducati V4R over the season, the Spaniard won 24 of 33 races - a record! No less impressive, however, are Razgatlioglu's 31 podium finishes, three more than Bautista.

Most recently, in Portimão, we saw three thrilling races in which the Yamaha rider demanded everything from the world championship leader. With his extremely late braking manoeuvres, Razgatlioglu seemed to suspend physics, but he was powerless against the brute acceleration of the Ducati in the sprint to the finish line.

In Jerez, this spectacle could be repeated and perhaps this time with the better end for the Turk, because the straight in Jerez is only 580 metres long and the finish line about halfway. "I really like the Jerez circuit! Especially the hard braking into the first corner - normally we are very strong there," said the Yamaha rider. "I hope we can fight for the win again. On my last weekend with Yamaha, I want to get strong results. I expect our race pace to be competitive, plus it won't be as hot as some other race weekends here."

However, it is safe to assume that Bautista will clinch his second world championship title as early as Saturday's first race, as he only needs two world championship points to do so. "The riders' championship is not possible," Razgatlioglu knows. "But I am motivated for every single race, as always. It won't be easy, everyone is giving their best. We will get an idea of that on Friday in the free practices."