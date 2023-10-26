New SBK runway Cremona: investments required

Promoter Dorna has pulled off a surprise with the Cremona Circuit as a new venue in the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar. SPEEDWEEK.com presented the comparatively new race track in the north of Italy.

Geographically, Cremona is located between the traditional tracks of Monza and Imola in the Lombardy region. The small town of Cremona has 70,000 inhabitants, but the circuit was built 24 km away in the tranquil municipality of San Martino del Lago.

The 3.7 km long track is driven anti-clockwise and has 13 turns - six right-hand and seven left-hand. The layout offers a good mix of tight sections and long sweeping bends. The start straight measures only 353 metres, while the back straight has a length of 900 metres. The asphalt strip is the usual 12 to 14 metres wide. There are only slight differences in altitude. The Cremona Circuit was built around 2015 and was extended to its current length only two years ago.

Cremona has become a popular test and training track for Italian racers and teams. Superbike ace Axel Bassani, Supersport rider Federico Caricasulo or the Puccetti Kawasaki can regularly be found here. There are also many race trainings of numerous European organisers. The circuit is thus busy five to seven days a week between April and October.

On the site there is a pit building with 26 garages and a panoramic terrace, a complex for the race management, press and offices, medical centre, restaurant and a kart track. What is missing are grandstands. "We have already carried out some important extension work. Essentially, we still need to increase the spectator capacity and thus create the conditions to be able to hold the World Superbike Championship," said track manager Alessandro Canevarolo.

Cremona is the tenth meeting of the 2024 World Superbike Championship and the track must be homologated by the FIM World Federation before the race weekend from 20 to 22 September.