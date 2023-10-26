SBK calendar 2024: Twelve dates, Germany missing

A few minutes ago, the FIM published the provisional calendar for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. While the return to Hockenheim fell through, two race tracks are making their debut as part of the production-based world championship.

One month after MotoGP, the 2024 World Superbike Championship calendar was published on Thursday morning. The season will consist of twelve race weekends and will only take place on two continents after the cancellation of Mandalika/Indonesia and San Juan Villicum/Argentina.



The only overseas race next year will be the traditional season opener in February in Australia on the picturesque Phillip Island track. The European season opener will take place a month later in Barcelona. The third event of the season in Assen (19-21 April) will be another four weeks away, and after May will be completely race-free, Misano in mid-June will be almost two months away.

With the fifth meeting in Donington Park in July, the pace becomes tighter. The most intensive phase of the production-based world championship is from the end of August to the end of September, when four races take place in five weeks.



Together with Most, Portimão, Magny-Cours, Aragón and the finale in Jerez - the latter circuit moved up this year to replace the cancelled meeting in Argentina - ten of this year's venues are included in the 2024 SBK calendar.

The meeting in Hungary is planned for the Balatonring. If the remaining work is not completed in time, the Hungaroring is available - the Superbike World Championship was held here between 1988 and 1990.



The Cremona Circuit in northern Italy is another new circuit on the SBK calendar, but we have to say goodbye to Imola.



Both Balaton and Cremona are subject to homologation by the FIM.

SPEEDWEEK.com reported several times about Dorna's efforts to bring the Superbike World Championship back to Germany. Negotiations with Hockenheim-Ring GmbH were well advanced, but in the end no agreement was reached. So for Superbike fans and riders from Germany, Assen and Most will have to serve as home races for another year.