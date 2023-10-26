Official: Honda continues with Lecuona and Vierge

Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com already know how the Honda factory team will be staffed in the 2024 World Superbike Championship. Now Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge have also been officially confirmed.

"It was always our goal to continue with both riders," Superbike team manager Leon Camier told SPEEDWEEK.com back in August. But because of the personnel problems in MotoGP (Honda figurehead Marc Márquez is moving to Gresini Ducati for 2024), nothing was set in stone for months.

At times, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) thought about bringing Superbike rider Iker Lecuona back to MotoGP, but that is off the table. Ten days after SPEEDWEEK.com reported the extension of the Superbike contracts of Lecuona and Xavier Vierge, the confirmation by Honda followed on Thursday morning. The only news: Both Spaniards were extended by two years, i.e. up to and including 2025.

In 2022, Lecuona switched from MotoGP (with KTM) and Vierge from Moto2 to the top category of the production-based world championship and have since formed the HRC factory team. They currently occupy 8th (Vierge/140pts) and 12th (Lecuona/136pts) respectively.

"In almost two years we have come to appreciate Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge in every way, so we are delighted that both will remain HRC factory riders," said HRC boss Tetsuhiro Kuwata. "They are young, fast and competitive riders who are always ready to face any challenge with a positive attitude, full commitment and as a team. These are values that we share in every way because they allow us to move forward."

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Öttl? Ray?

GMT94: Ray? Öttl?



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie?



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Öttl?

Orelac: King?

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales?



Bold = officially confirmed