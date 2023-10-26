How Álvaro Bautista becomes world champion again in Jerez

Álvaro Bautista entered the 2023 World Superbike Championship as the defending champion and more than lived up to his role as favourite with 24 victories. The season finale in Jerez will be a walk in the park for the Ducati rider.

For Álvaro Bautista, it didn't matter too much that he didn't wrap up his second Superbike World Championship early in Portimão. With a 60-point lead, the Spaniard can travel to his home race and celebrate with his compatriots.

The Ducati rider only needs two points to decide the World Championship. So the title could only slip through his fingers if - possibly due to a crash in practice - he is unable to take part in the races, and even then World Championship runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) would have to win all three races.

More realistically, however, the 38-year-old will make the decision in the very first race, and at least with a top-3 finish. The Spaniard won 24 races this year (a record) and was on the podium in 28 of 33 races. He only missed the podium after crashes as well as a wrong tyre choice in the rain poker in Most or a technical problem Magny-Cours.

And of course, Bautista can count on immense support. "There will be a lot of friends and my family there and it's always very exciting to have these moments," said the defending champion. "I'm looking forward to racing in Spain again, especially at the Jerez de la Frontera track, which I like a lot. It's a very nice track, a 'classic' of motorsport. I have good memories of the winter tests and I hope the feeling will be the same."

Bautista is not thinking of dithering his second Superbike title to the finish. "For me it will be a weekend like any other - with the same approach and trying to work as well as possible from free practice," announced the Spaniard. "Everything else will be a consequence of the quality of the work we do as a team."