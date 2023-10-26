Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) sets sights on top 10

While Álvaro Bautista winning the 2023 World Superbike Championship will only be a formality, six riders are still in contention for a place in the top 10 at the finale in Jerez, one of them being Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha).

Realistically, the top 4 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship are already set. However, 5th place is still in contention, with the Ducati riders Axel Bassani, Michael Rinaldi and - at some distance - Danilo Petrucci competing for it.

A very close race, however, is the fight for 8th place, for which no less than six riders have a chance. For Xavi Vierge (Honda), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Remy Gardner (Yamaha), Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha), Iker Lecuona (Honda) and Garrett Gerloff (BMW) are separated by only five points!

Ranked eleventh in the World Championship with 138 points, Switzerland's Dominique Aegerter wants to finish his rookie season at least in the top-10. His shoulder injury, which had been with him since Magny-Cours, should no longer hamper the 32-year-old. "The season has gone by far too quickly for my liking," regretted the Yamaha rider. "For the season finale we are coming back from a longer break, but I used it well to give my body the rest it needed, because even in Portimão I still felt pain in my shoulder and elbow from the crash in Magny-Cours. The three weeks were good, even if I missed riding a superbike."

Aegerter made his debut on the Yamaha R1 at the winter test in Jerez. "So there is data that will help us going into the weekend. Also, I think our race on Sunday in Portimão was very good. Both together should allow us to start with a good base set-up," Aegerter hopes. "As far as my goals are concerned, I can only say that it's pretty clear that I want to fight for top-10 finishes. That also applies to the overall standings, where there are only five points between 13th and eighth place at the moment. So I want to be in the top ten in the championship as well. From that point of view, it will certainly be an exciting weekend."