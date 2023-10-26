Johnny Rea knows: Yamaha is no guarantee for success

From 2015 to 2020, Kawasaki won the World Superbike Championship six times in a row with Jonathan Rea, the Northern Irishman became the most successful rider. When the 36-year-old asked to terminate his contract, it was a shock.

In July 2022, Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki had already prematurely extended their contract, which had been in place since 2015, until the end of 2024. After six titles in a row, the now 119-time race winner lost to Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2021 and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in 2022. Kawasaki's downward trend has been unmistakable since 2020, with Rea winning 17 races in 2019, 11 the following year, then 13, 6 and one this year.

"Kawasaki has always pushed and given the best," the Northern Irishman stressed when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "Me leaving has nothing to do with Kawasaki not fulfilling promises, those are not the reasons. We all did our best, at the end of the day I need a new challenge."

Rea doesn't deny that with a more successful season and as many wins as he had in his prime, he would probably have a different outlook on things: "When you win, it changes your mentality and feelings. But ifs and buts don't count, we are where we are. That's our situation and that's why my feelings are what they are."

When Rea decided to move to Yamaha, the technical rules for 2024 were still in the making. In the meantime, they have been largely defined and should ensure that all manufacturers move closer together. With today's knowledge, it is impossible to assess whether the Northern Irishman will find better conditions at Yamaha next season to fight against series winner Alvaro Bautista and Ducati than would be the case on a Kawasaki.

"Nobody knows how things will turn out," the 36-year-old is aware. "In life there are no guarantees. I don't know what percentage of marriages get divorced. A break-up is never fun, but it happens. My relationship with Kawasaki was incredible. We talked like adults and decided together that we would terminate my contract. They understand that I was getting increasingly frustrated. Their reaction was as expected, we talked very openly and honestly. I already had very high respect for my team manager Guim Roda before, in these confidential conversations he reached a new level with me. I was transparent and clear, he handled it amazingly and understood that I needed a change and a new challenge. It was not an easy process, it was one of the hardest things I have done in my life. Kawasaki respected my decision - whether they agree with it or not, you have to ask them."

"Kawasaki has given me a great life," underpins the most successful World Superbike Championship rider. "All my life I wanted to be world champion, what I have achieved I could not even dream of. I am financially secure, I have made many friends in the pits. I am even close to some team sponsors. My hope is that our current relationship will continue. I don't feel like I've been kicked out by Kawasaki and had the door slammed in my face. We need to celebrate what we have achieved together. For me it's about more than sport, this team was my family where I grew up. They have seen me in my best and worst moments and helped me through injuries and surgeries. They have my full respect, yet I have to make the change."