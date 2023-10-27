Surprise: Mercado returns to Petronas Honda

Because Eric Granado was not cleared to race at the medical examination on Thursday, Petronas Honda is unceremoniously bringing Leandro Mercado back into the team for the 2023 World Superbike Championship finale in Jerez.

Eric Granado had crashed in the warm-up in Portimão three weeks ago and had to miss the second Superbike round due to a hand injury. The Brazilian was confident that his participation would be possible this weekend in Jerez de la Frontera, but the doctors at the medical centre saw it differently: the 27-year-old was banned from the race.

"I had hoped to be able to ride at least the first practice session, but it was out of my hands," Granado regretted the medical department's decision. "I wanted to do this last round with the team, but all I can do is thank Midori Moriwaki, Petronas and Honda for the opportunity this season and focus on a full recovery."

Looking for a possible replacement, team boss Moriwaki remembered Leandro Mercado, who rode for the Sachsenring-based team in 2021 and 2022. The Argentinean immediately agreed.

In Jerez, Mercado will meet, among others, guest starter Florian Alt, who was his teammate in 2023 in the Honda Viltaïs Racing endurance team and his opponent in the IDM Superbike, where the 31-year-old from Cordoba piloted a Weber Kawasaki.