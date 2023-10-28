First SBK race live on TV: Bautista's first penalty kick

It is very likely that the 2023 World Superbike Championship will already be decided in the first race in Jerez. Where you can watch the battle between Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu live.

For years, ServusTV and Eurosport have been the TV home of the Superbike World Championship in the German-speaking world. The Austrians also offer the most important sessions free of charge via streaming.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast both races of this year's finale in Jerez live and in HD on free TV. The Superpole will be repeated or summarised before the first race, and the Superpole race before the second race.

On the Eurosport channel, which belongs to Discovery, the races have so far been shown this year on the Eurosport 2 channel, which sometimes has to be paid for, and this is also the case for the twelfth meeting of the season. For this, the broadcast includes not only the two Superbike races, but also the races of the Supersport World Championship.

The alternative is the video pass on the official website of the World Superbike Championship. The rest of the season costs 9.99 euros. For this, you get access to the commercial-free livestreaming on the race weekends, including the free practice sessions of all classes. Also included are interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.

But beware: Sunday night will also see the changeover to winter time. The clock will be set back to 02:00 at 03:00 and the night will be one hour longer.