What to watch live from the last day of the SBK World Championship 2023

Three races of the production-based world championship are still to come, with the second Superbike round in Jerez bringing the 2023 season to an end. What can be seen live on TV and the internet from the last day.

From the last race day of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, ServusTV will broadcast the second race of the top category live and in HD on free TV, as usual. Immediately before that, the Superpole race will be repeated. The Austrians will also offer the most important sessions free of charge via streaming.

There will be no live broadcast on Sunday on Eurosport, which belongs to Discovery, but there will be repeats later.

The alternative is the video pass on the official website of the World Superbike Championship. The rest of the season costs 9.99 euros. For this you get access to the commercial-free live streaming on the race weekends, including the free practice sessions of all classes. Also included are interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.

But beware: Sunday night will also see the changeover to winter time. The clock will be set back to 02:00 at 03:00 and the night will be one hour longer.