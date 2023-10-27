Jerez, FP1: Honda substitute Mercado in first place

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

After rain in the night from Thursday to Friday, the Circuito de Jerez takes longer than expected to dry up. The sun is supposed to come out at noon - too late for FP1 of the World Superbike Championship on Friday morning.

In the first free practice session of the Supersport class, only five riders had ventured out on a drying track on Friday morning, the Superbike aces were even more reserved at the start of their FP1 at 10.30 am.

German champion Florian Alt, a wildcard rider with Team Holzhauer Honda, completed four laps and then returned to the pits, with Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) doing the same.

Eleven minutes before the end of the session, BMW factory rider Michael van der Mark took to the track, followed shortly before the end by Tati Mercado, who is riding for Petronas Honda in place of the injured Eric Granado. Mercado ended up in a meaningless first place with 2:01.309 min, van der Mark, Alt and König following. The rest of the riders were bored during the 45 minutes, as were the fans.

Times Superbike World Championship Jerez, FP1:
Pos Riders Bike Time Diff
1. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda 2:01,309 min
2. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 2:02,714 + 1,405 sec
3. Florian Alt (D) Honda 2:02,817 + 1,508
4. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 2:04,503 + 3,194
5. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:41,480 + 0,717
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,495 + 0,732
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda
8. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati
9. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
10. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
11. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW
16. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
18. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
19. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha
20. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
21. Loris Baz (F) BMW
22. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha
23. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
24. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda