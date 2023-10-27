Yamaha remains stubborn: No clearance for Razgatlioglu

On 31 October and 1 November, the first winter test for the 2024 World Superbike Championship will take place at the Circuit de Jerez. We will have to wait until the beginning of December for the BMW debut of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Two spectacular changes are causing excitement and suspense ahead of the 2024 World Superbike Championship: Toprak Razgatlioglu is going to BMW after four years with Yamaha, and Jonathan Rea will succeed the Turk with the Blues after nine years with Kawasaki.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday (31 October and 1 November) the factory teams of Kawasaki, Yamaha, Ducati and BMW as well as some privateers will test in Jerez. Razgatlioglu will not be there because Yamaha refuses to give him clearance.

The Turkish rider's contract with Yamaha runs until the end of November, so BMW has rented the Portimao circuit for 4 December and bought into Jerez for 5 and 6 December. Team BMW Motorrad Motorsport, the second factory team alongside Bonovo action, hopes that in five weeks' time it will still be warm and dry enough in the southernmost tip of the Iberian peninsula for Razgatlioglu to collect meaningful data. These are indispensable for the development of the M1000RR in the following weeks.

"Unfortunately nothing has changed, we have not come to an agreement with Yamaha," Toprak's manager Kenan Sofuoglu told SPEEDWEEK.com. "They don't allow us to test earlier. Our contract is until the end of November and of course we will respect it. We will respect everything we signed for."

It is now standard in SBK and MotoGP contracts that they end with the last race. Sofuoglu didn't consider that at the time with Yamaha - but according to him, he learned from it.

Annoyingly for BMW, Razgatlioglu and the fans worldwide: Kawasaki releases Johnny Rea early for Yamaha. Yamaha could also do Toprak this favour, after all the 27-year-old is the only one to have won races for the Japanese in recent years and also the 2021 World Championship.

Participants SBK test Jerez 31 October/1 November:

Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I).

Motocorsa Ducati: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone (I)

Pata Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli (I), Jonathan Rea (GB)

GRT Yamaha: Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

GMT94 Yamaha: Bradley Ray (GB)

Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)

Kawasaki: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Petronas MIE Honda: Tarran Mackenzie (GB)