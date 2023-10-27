Jerez, FP2: Razgatlioglu in front, Aegerter & Öttl strong

The first practice day of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez ended with the best time by Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu. Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) and Philipp Öttl (Ducati) were convincing in the top six.

At the start of the second Superbike category practice session, the ideal line on the Circuit de Jerez was dry, but the session nevertheless began with a heavy crash for Garrett Gerloff. The Texan slipped on his out-lap in the fast turn 8, his BMW rolled over several times in the gravel bed and was heavily damaged.

Led by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) in 1:41.620 min, the lap times after five minutes were still far from the records. But the lead changed constantly and the times became faster and faster. After ten minutes, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) caused the second crash of the session in turn 1 - it was not to last.

Shortly after Bautista had set a 1:40.964 min, the Ducati star's front wheel collapsed under braking. The crash was unavoidable, but rider and bike remained unharmed.

After 20 minutes the World Champion was leading by 0.241 sec ahead of the Yamaha riders Dominique Aegerter and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Philipp Öttl (Ducati) took 5th place, record world champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) followed in 15th and guest starter Florian Alt (Honda) in 22nd position.

Because the first practice session was practically cancelled(only four riders rode on a wet track), the riders worked all the more intensively on the set-up of their bikes in the afternoon. Oliver König was over the limit and sank his Kawasaki in the gravel.

After a crash by Gabriele Ruiu, who flew off his BMW in a highsider on a wet patch off the racing line, the session was stopped with 13 minutes left. Almost simultaneously and independently, Lorenzo Baldassarri (Yamaha) also crashed.

In the last ten minutes there was some movement in the timesheets. First Aegerter took the lead, then Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) replaced each other at the top. But in 1:40.312 min, the Turk was still 1.3 sec slower than Álvaro Bautista's 2019 lap record of 1:39.004 min.

Razgatlioglu's best time remained. Remy Gardner secured second place on his final lap, 0.244 sec behind, with the Aruba.it Ducati duo of Bautista and Rinaldi following behind the two Yamaha riders. In fifth place, Aegerter confirmed the good Yamaha performance in Jerez.

Philipp Öttl delivered a strong practice session. The Go Eleven Ducati rider was fourth for a while, but ended up sixth.

The best BMW rider was Garrett Gerloff in 7th place. The 27-year-old, who was only able to continue the practice shortly before the end, only did eight laps and lost 0.9 sec on the best time. Iker Lecuona was the best Honda rider in eleventh position.

Jonathan Rea was inconspicuous in the second practice session and was outside the top 10 until the end. In 1:41.724 min, the Kawasaki rider was content with 13th place.

Guest starter Florian Alt (Honda) was 3.2 seconds behind in 22nd position.