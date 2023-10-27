Remy Gardner (2nd/Yamaha): "Not an outstanding lap".

As second on the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez, Remy Gardner surprised with a strong performance. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the Yamaha rider put his performance into perspective.

The free practice sessions on Friday in Jerez were difficult for the pilots. After an overnight rain shower, the track was still wet and meaningful set-up work was not possible. In the afternoon, the asphalt was still wet in places and offered little grip. Toprak Razgatlioglu's (Yamaha) best time of 1:40.312 min was 1.3 sec slower than the lap record.

In second place, Remy Gardner of the Yamaha Junior Team GRT lost 0.2 sec. The Australian became stronger and stronger in the second half of the season and is now tenth in the World Championship, only one point behind eighth, Honda rider Xavi Vierge.

However, the 25-year-old did not seem satisfied with the second practice. He was the only one of the top six to use a qualifying tyre for his fastest lap. "We had a lot to do in the second session, so the first practice was all the more relaxed," grinned Dominique Aegerter's teammate. "In the afternoon it didn't go great. At the end we used a qualifying tyre, but even this fast lap was not really good. Without mistakes it should have been a 1:39 min. I get along best with the SCX. The pace is not so bad, even if we still lack a little. With the data from Friday we will try to find a few more tenths of a second."

A few crashes happened in the afternoon, almost hitting Gardner as well. "I had some critical moments," Gardner confirmed. "The conditions were not ideal, just half a metre off the racing line you were in danger of crashing. The smartest thing to do was just reel off laps and play it safe."