Alvaro Bautista: "Go in left and out right".

The second Superbike World Championship title is within reach for Ducati star Alvaro Bautista. "I'm approaching the weekend like any other," he assured after finishing third in free practice on Friday.

Like most of the field, Alvaro Bautista did not take part in the first free practice session on a wet track on Friday morning, and FP2 began with a slip for the Spaniard. "I was very careful not to hit a wet spot," the 38-year-old described. "I missed one and crashed. Fortunately, I'm not missing anything."

Bautista finished the Friday practice session in third place, with only Yamaha riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Remy Gardner faster. He still makes a very relaxed impression, for a successful title defence he only needs to conquer two points - if Toprak wins all three races in southern Spain.

"At least today I was more relaxed than expected," Alvaro told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Let's see how it is on Saturday. But I think it's because I'm not thinking about the championship, points or position. My goal is to approach it like I have all season. I want to develop a good feeling for the bike and enjoy riding. So far, I'm approaching this race weekend like any other."

How do you block out a big event like winning a title when everyone tells you that you're about to do it?



"... And now you have to tell me too," laughed the 56-time race winner. "I'm the first to know what I can achieve. Sure everyone tells me, but it goes in the left ear and out the right."