Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha): "Suffer more than others".

Despite setting the best time on Friday, Toprak Razgatlioglu is not satisfied with the set-up of his Yamaha. To be able to finish the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez with victories, he needs more grip.

Only four pilots did a lap in the first practice on a wet track, but serious set-up work was not possible. Because the forecast for the rest of the weekend is significantly better, Toprak Razgatlioglu, like most of his colleagues, did without this experience.

In the second practice session, the conditions were not perfect, but the racing line was dry. However, there were still dangerously damp spots lurking in some places, which caused an unusually high number of crashes. Razgatlioglu was spared this and set the best time of the day in 1:40.312 min.

However, the Yamaha rider was not happy with the first day of practice. "I hope it doesn't rain again, because it takes forever for the track to dry out," the 26-year-old growled in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com.



"The grip is miserable, but it's the same for everyone. Obviously I suffer with it a bit more than others though, because even if I open the throttle just a little bit, the rear wheel spins. For the last run we adjusted the set-up a bit and fitted a fresh tyre, so it was a bit better."

The Turk also complained about his bike in Portimão and before that in Aragón on Friday, but the next day his problems were fixed.



"Normally we sort out the problems in the first practice and get to work on the solution in the second practice, now we have to do it on Saturday. This is not good because I need a perfect bike on Saturday and Sunday," Toprak mused. "For FP3 we will change the set-up again because I don't feel good enough at the moment. The lap time was not bad, but already on the lap after it was difficult for me to ride a 1:40 min again. The bike was sliding a lot, especially in the long corners. I had the opportunity to watch Álvaro. He was riding very strong, obviously with a used tyre. I don't feel good in the last sector with the many right turns."