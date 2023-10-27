Domi Aegerter (Yamaha): Moment of shock, then fifth

Dominique Aegerter opted out of the wet first practice session at the Superbike World Championship in Jerez. The Yamaha rider rode the fifth fastest lap in the afternoon in the face of numerous crashes by his colleagues - at one point he was leading the field.

The rivals of this year's Superbike World Championship already met at the Circuit de Jerez in January. Unlike the two-day test, the riders started the race weekend with challenging conditions. "In January we were very fast. Back then we had plenty of grip, but now it had rained in the morning," explained the Swiss.

On the track, which was still wet in places in FP2, there were numerous crashes, but Aegerter, unimpressed by this, set the fastest lap time in the meantime on his Yamaha YZF R1. At the end of the session, the 33-year-old finished 5th in 1:40.823, 0.5 seconds behind the leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). With only a narrow ideal line, the riders had little choice in their search for tracks. "If it doesn't rain again, the grip on the track will improve. I think the placings will change then," the Swiss estimates. Aegerter hopes to remain at the front on a dry track.

The two-time Supersport World Champion chose the same tyre as his GRT Yamaha teammate Remy Gardner. "My fastest lap times were on race tyres," explained the Yamaha rider. "I felt great with the Pirelli SCX."

Aegerter also nearly crashed. "Turn 6 was a scary moment," confessed the Yamaha rider. "There was almost a crash. Luckily the bike and I remained unharmed. I went over a wet spot and almost lost the rear. It was still dangerous to ride because some corners were still wet in places."