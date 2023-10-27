Job-seeker Philipp Öttl: "Costly mistakes".

In the past nine races, Philipp Öttl has finished in the top 10 eight times, and in Aragon he even finished sixth once. The Bavarian also started the Friday in Jerez strongly with his Ducati and was sixth in the combined times list from FP1 and FP2, a good half second behind the best time of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha).

"This would all be much better if I had a job for next year," told the southern German, who has to vacate his place in Team Go Eleven for 2024 for Andrea Iannone. "At the moment I'm not sleeping very well. Since Misano we should have been better, since then the bike is really good. We had some technical problems, but between Misano and Most I also made some mistakes. During the summer break I worked on myself, since then I've been doing a good job. But it came too late. I have known for many weeks that Andrea was coming to this team and I understand why. But I am still looking for the best solution and a job. It's not funny when you see that everyone has something good for next year and I'm doing a good job. But okay, I made some costly mistakes during the season."

"I'm surprised by myself how strong I am mentally, otherwise I wouldn't be able to deliver such results," Philipp pointed out to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The team helps me a lot, we have a great relationship and I would love to stay with them, but that's not possible. Now it's just about enjoying the last races for me and giving the best possible performance. Good positions in the last three races are the best advertising I can do for myself. I will work every day to find something good. I want a place where I can achieve the goals I have set. I don't have a deadline either. If something presents itself to me in January, I will take the opportunity. I wish that one solution would come up today."