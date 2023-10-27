Jonathan Rea: Huge problems with Kawasaki farewell

Jonathan Rea wants to end his long relationship with Kawasaki in style at the Superbike finale in Jerez. But after 13th place on the first day of practice, it doesn't look like it. "Total frustration," growled the record world champion.

Jerez is Jonathan Rea's last race weekend with Kawasaki, on Tuesday he will ride the Yamaha R1 for the first time at the test as the successor of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is switching to BMW.



Curiously, both Superbike stars have problems with their familiar bikes on the first day of practice. The difference: while the Turk nevertheless set the best time, Rea was stranded in 13th place, 1.4 sec behind!

The 119-time Superbike winner is at a loss in view of his difficulties.



"I have no idea, I had no traction and spent a lot of time in the pits trying to find the cause," the Northern Irishman told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even with a brand new tyre it didn't get any better. The rear wheel was constantly spinning and the electronics were constantly intervening - the bike could not be ridden like that. I know the track like the back of my hand and normally I'm on the music from the first lap, but in the second practice I didn't feel comfortable on the bike at all."

Ahead of Rea on the timesheets are three BMWs and a Honda - an unfamiliar situation for the Kawasaki rider.



"Before his crash, Gerloff was right in front of me and the way he pulled away from me on the exit of the corner was unbelievable," Rea marvelled at the BMW's traction. "But we can't be that wrong, except of course that traction is missing. So we still have a lot to do and it was quite a frustrating day."

Yet Kawasaki had not tried anything unusual with the set-up of the ZX-10RR!



"We started the day with our usual base set-up - and we were miles off," Rea caustic. "At first we thought it was a punctured tyre and tried a second B800. If I could do the session again, I would try the SCX just to see the difference. On every lap I had problems. I had to grit my teeth to crack the 1:42 min - a 1:40 min would only be possible blindfolded."