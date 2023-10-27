Jerez: Florian Alt imagined his World Championship debut differently

Despite the wet conditions on Friday morning, IDM champion Florian Alt rode both practice sessions at the World Superbike Championship in Jerez to get used to the modified Honda.

German Superbike Champion Florian Alt used the past six weeks to prepare for the race weekend in southern Spain. However, he imagined the first day at the Circuito de Jerez differently.

The Holzhauer Honda team tried to keep the adjustments to the bike as low as possible. Because during the preparation there were hardly any opportunities to test the innovations. Thus, Alt went out on the track as one of only four riders in FP1, despite the wet conditions. "We wanted to do a rollout first in order to carry out initial tests with the bike," explained the Honda rider. "That was the only thing we used the morning for. In the afternoon it was halfway dry. To be honest, everyone still had problems with wet spots."

At the end of the day, Alt put his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade down in 22nd place and 3.2 sec behind fastest Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha). "We weren't last and left a Honda behind us," he was pleased to say in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. Florian has one goal for Jerez: "We want to show that we can be competitive with an almost stock bike."

The 27-year-old is not letting the upcoming Superpole race upset him, even though the sprint format is new to him. "We'll let it come to us," Alt said. "For now, we have to get to grips with the qualifying tyre on Saturday. Fortunately, as I have ridden it a few times before, it is familiar to me. If we can get further forward, we'll be happy."