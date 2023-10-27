Bautista on Scott Redding: "Let him go home then".

For the first time, the 2024 World Superbike Championship regulations include a minimum weight for the rider in full gear. Because a compromise was sought, neither the light nor the heavy riders are satisfied.

On 11 October, the motorbike world federation FIM and SBK promoter Dorna published the main features of the technical regulations that will apply from 2024. Part of these regulations is that for the first time in the World Superbike Championship there will be a minimum weight for the rider in full gear.

An average weight of 80 kg has been defined. Those who weigh less than that have to add 50 per cent of the difference as extra weight to their motorbike, which increases its minimum weight from 168 kg. If a rider weighs 66 kilograms, for example, the difference would be 14 kilograms, so an extra weight of 7 kilograms would be due.

"For me, this rule is not fair," criticised lightweight Alvaro Bautista again. "Riding this bike as a light rider has more disadvantages than advantages. I have big problems when changing direction - if the bike gets heavier, it gets worse. At the moment I am trying to compensate for my disadvantages. Next year I'll have more disadvantages and less advantages, so ultimately it's doubly worse for me."

"In the past, everyone in the MotoGP World Championship has said that Dani Pedrosa, for example, stumbles because these bikes have a lot of power and weigh a lot," Bautista added. "And because he is so light, he struggles to be fast in all conditions. And since last year, all of a sudden it's like being light is supposed to be better. That's disrupted, especially in this championship. I also don't think a lot of extra weight on the bike is safe - I can't add many kilograms myself. I will test that with the extra weight on the bike. But I am here to race and have fun. If I feel that this bike is going to be more dangerous under the new rules, or less safe than it needs to be, then I'll stay home. I don't want to risk my life more than necessary. This is not an anti-Bautista rule, as many say - but in the end, this rule is introduced mainly because of me."

"Why was 80 kilograms chosen as the average weight?" the world champion asked. "If you take the average in MotoGP, you never get to 80 kilos. The problem is that there are some really big guys riding here. But that's out of context, you can't match my body to theirs. A normal racer is more similar to my stature than the big riders in this class."

Interestingly, Scott Redding, one of the heaviest riders in the field, also commented negatively on the new rules - they don't go far enough for him. Bautista is very clear about this: "If he is not happy, then he can go home. I am not happy either. One thing is certain: you can achieve more by crying around next to the track instead of working on the track. That is the reality."