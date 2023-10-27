Spectacular plan: Portimao 2024 in the evening hours

The SBK event in Portimao has surprisingly been dated for the weekend of 8-11 August for 2024. Because it is very hot in the Algarve then, the Superbike races will take place in the evening.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve does not have floodlights like the Losail Circuit in Qatar. So there is no possibility to race at night because of the heat in high summer. The organisers in Portimao have another idea: the Superbike races on Saturday and Sunday will be moved to the evening hours - the start time is set for 7 or 8 pm. Then it will not be quite so hot, but still light enough. The practice sessions will probably start after midday.

Behind the scenes, promoter Dorna is negotiating what is the best solution for the local organiser as well as the TV stations. "The idea to hold our event in August came up together with Dorna. The aim is to renew the concept of the event," shared Paulo Pinheiro, the circuit's general manager. "For the first time in this championship we will have a race that will be held more towards the end of the day, which will be an even more attractive concept for the public. There will be activities throughout the day, we want the 2024 race to be a superbike party."



World champion Alvaro Bautista finds the idea appealing, but also has concerns. "At 8pm, the light conditions should still be OK in August," the Ducati star reflected. "We have to clarify within the Safety Commission whether that is safe for everyone."