Jonathan Rea: "Would go to war for me".

When Jonathan Rea became World Superbike Champion for the sixth and last time in 2020, he was 33 years old. The Northern Irishman is convinced that he still has what it takes to become number 1 again.

At 36, Jonathan Rea is the second oldest in the World Superbike Championship field, Alvaro Bautista is two years and three months older.



The Spaniard will in all likelihood successfully defend his World Championship title in the Superbike World Championship this weekend. While title winners over 30 have long been a rarity in the MotoGP World Championship, age plays a lesser role in the Superbike world.

Bautista turns 39 on 21 November, Max Biaggi was 41 when he last won the title and Carlos Checa had just turned 39 when he triumphed in 2011.



Watching Rea today, he is no less impressive on the bike than he was until 2020, when he won back-to-back races and titles. The difference between then and now is that Kawasaki was first slowed down by the regulations and also hasn't brought out a new ZX-10R for many years.

With his new job at Yamaha - Rea will test the R1 for the first time in Jerez next Tuesday - he is hopeful that he will be able to build on earlier successes.



Does Rea see the possibility of winning another world championship in the future? "100 per cent," Johnny stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I believe in myself - I would go to war for myself and I am highly motivated. But I've been thinking about age for a while, that's nothing new. Many years ago I joked about it with Neil Hodgson, who was my neighbour on the Isle of Man. When I won my first title, we had dinner and a few drinks together. I told him then that this would be my last contract. He just grinned and said 'sure, sure'. When I was 34, we had the same conversation. A season goes by so fast. Now we have this one event, then the pre-season testing starts and suddenly we're in Australia. No sooner is it September and we're at Magny-Cours. Everything is going so fast."

"I started my season in Australia with a second place in the rain race, but overall it was a crappy weekend," the record champion recalled. "We have a house in Australia and we stayed there. I thought about Chaz Davies and Eugene Laverty who had just retired. I realised that I might be staying in that house for the last time as a racer. I didn't want to come back and think about testing or racing. I want to continue my career, I want to race, that's very clear. But I don't know how long that will be. Time will sort everything out, maybe after one, two, three or four years I'll get to that point. One day I will come to the end, but now I am motivated again."

The Jerez weekend started disastrously by Rea's standards with 13th place on Friday. It put the fact that he will be working with the Provec team for the last time after nine years with Kawasaki into the background.

"So far I haven't allowed myself to get emotional," the Northern Irishman remarked. "It only gets really strange on Monday when I will be the rider in another team. Then I will see my long-time family in their uniform and I will be wearing different colours. That's exciting, of course, but also very strange at the same time. On Sunday night, the whole team will go out together, then we will review all the beautiful moments. The guys from Dorna showed me an incredible video clip, I sometimes forget what we have achieved together. Okay, it's been three years since we dominated and won a lot. But until then we made an incredible history together. In racing, everything happens so fast, one race follows the other. It's easy to forget times like that. I am very proud of what we have achieved together. At the same time, I'm also very proud of myself for putting on the big boy trousers and making this tough decision. Sometimes the hardest decisions are the right ones. It would have been too easy to stay in an environment where I have so much love - I'm looking for the challenge."