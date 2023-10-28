Jerez, FP3: Bautista ahead of Aegerter - Philipp Öttl 8th.

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) managed the best time of the weekend so far in FP3 on Saturday morning, Domi Aegerter and Philipp Öttl showed their best side in Jerez.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) had set the best time on Friday with 1:40.312 min. After only four riders rode on a wet track in FP1 on Friday morning, it takes a while until really strong times come.

For orientation: the fastest race lap was set by Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in 2019 in the Superpole race in 1:39.004 min, the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year with 1:38.247 min.

When the third free practice session started at 9am on Saturday morning, it was just about light in Jerez and the race organisers reported damp patches in six corners. The asphalt temperature was also only 18 degrees Celsius.

Razgatlioglu set the first notable best time after eight minutes with 1:40.852 min, ten minutes before the end Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) catapulted himself to the top with 1:40.231 min. In the last six minutes, numerous riders improved, and in the end Bautista was at the top of the timesheet with 1:39.638 min.

Excellent second was Swiss Domi Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), followed by BMW factory rider Scott Redding in third. Bassani, Lecuona, Rea, Gerloff and Philipp Öttl (Go Eleven Ducati) follow in 8th place.

As always in the free practice sessions, the times should be treated with caution because the riders and teams have different strategies and are not on identical tyres at the same time. While some are chasing times, others are working on the race set-up.