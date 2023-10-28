No test release from Yamaha: Toprak speaks plainly

Jerez is Toprak Razgatlioglu's last Superbike race weekend with Yamaha. The relationship ends with the disappointment that the 2021 World Champion will not be allowed to test with BMW next week.

The Yamaha contract with Toprak Razgatlioglu runs until the end of November and Yamaha insists on compliance with all clauses. For the 26-year-old, this means that he will miss the Jerez test on Tuesday and Wednesday next week and will not be allowed to ride the BMW M1000RR until December.

Even though Yamaha are in the right with this, it is standard practice for a rider to be cleared to test with another manufacturer after the end of the season. The motorbike and leather suit then have neutral colours, logos are taped off and only after the end of the contract is the rider allowed to make public statements about his new employer and his new work equipment.

"I'll go home to Turkey instead - it's better than watching the others test," grumbled the 2021 World Champion. "Sure there is this contract, however I expected a different reaction. I had expected words like 'Toprak, we have many nice memories, many victories and after a long time we achieved the World Cup title with you again - you can go testing directly.' But no such statement came. On Thursday Andrea Dosoli said to me that the contract is there and we have to respect it."

Yamaha's refusal to give him that clearance left traces of disappointment on the world champion.

"I have a lot of respect for Yamaha and that will always be the case, that's how I'm wired. However, I miss the same respect from Yamaha towards me," Razgatlioglu regretted. "Well, what the hell ... we didn't talk about the test afterwards."