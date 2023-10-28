Jerez, Superpole: Aegerter second, Öttl in 6th place

The last Superpole of the 2023 World Superbike Championship was won by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) in Jerez. Dominique Aegerter impressed as the best Yamaha rider in second place on the grid, as did Philipp Öttl (Ducati) in sixth.

Superpole in the World Superbike Championship is a traditional qualifying session in which all riders have 15 minutes to set a best possible time. For the last race weekend of the 2023 season, Pirelli has again included the SCQ qualifying tyre in its range, which may also be used in the Superpole race.

In the third practice session, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest lap so far this weekend in 1:39.638 min. In Superpole, times in the mid 1'38 range were expected.

The first notable time in sunny weather and 18 degrees Celsius was set by Jonathan Rea on his first flying lap in 1'38.974 min. The Kawasaki rider was still complaining about massive problems with his ZX-10RR on Friday, but seems to have found a solution. Bautista and the Yamaha riders Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner remained within 0.5 sec of the record world champion.

Most of the pilots headed for the pit lane and had a new tyre fitted for the final time chase. The first rider was Rea, with Scott Redding (BMW) at his back. In 1:38.907 min the Northern Irishman improved slightly, the BMW rider initially lined up in third place.

With 2'30" to go, Bautista set a new fastest time of 1'38.635" and Rea was relegated by 0.002" to third place by his team-mate Alex Lowes. For reference, the fastest race lap was set by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the 2019 Superpole race at 1:39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year at 1:38.247 min.

But the time monitor still showed a lot of red! 47 seconds before the end Domi Aegerter roared over the line with a 1:38,845 min - place 2 for the Yamaha rider from Switzerland. And that's how it stayed: Bautista secured pole, with Aegerter and Lowes completing the front row.

The second row starts with Rea, followed by Gardner and Ducati privateer Philipp Öttl, who achieved his best starting position since the season opener in Australia (then fifth) with 6th place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu finished seventh as only the third best Yamaha rider, with BMW riders Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff alongside the Turk.

Honda disappointed: Iker Lecuona lined up 14th in the grid, Xavi Vierge 16th.