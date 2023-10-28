Jerez, race 1: Bautista with victory SBK World Champion 2023

The thermometer showed a pleasant 23 degrees at the start of the first round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez. The sun was shining and with pole position, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) had created the best conditions to win his second title in a row. The Spaniard was joined on the front row by Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki).

Bautista maintained his position at the start and led the race. From the second lap, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), who had only started from 7th place, was his first pursuer. After only seven laps, Jonathan Rea was already 3.6 sec behind in third.

Razgatlioglu followed Bautista like a shadow for ten laps, then the Yamaha rider had used up his powder and the Spaniard took an unchallenged victory, now unassailable as World Champion. At times the 38-year-old led by more than 4 sec, at the finish line it was only 1.2 sec as the now two-time World Champion waved to the fans. Andrea Locatelli crossed the finish line in third place.

After a messed up Friday, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) achieved solid damage limitation in fourth. However, the Kawasaki rider finished only 0.6 sec ahead of Ducati riders Danilo Petrucci (5th) and Philipp Öttl (6th). The German rode a strong race and only lost 5th place on the last lap.

Dominique Aegerter was unlucky as he quickly lost positions and had to make a pit stop due to a technical problem. The Swiss finished a distant 18th.

The first race was a bitter one for Honda and BMW. HRC factory riders Iker Lecuona (9th) and Xavi Vierge (10th) only made it into the top 10 thanks to numerous retirements. BMW riders Garrett Gerloff and Michael van der Mark crashed, Scott Redding retired from the race in a hopeless position. Loris Baz brought the best M1000RR home in 13th place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Lowes and Rea into the first corner, then Aegerter, Gardner and Razgatlioglu. Öttl loses one position and is seventh.



Lap 1: Bautista in front of Rea and Lowes. Razgatlioglu made up three positions and is fourth. Aegerter in 7th, Öttl in 9th and Alt in 22nd. Gerloff in 12th is the best BMW rider.



Lap 2: Bautista ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea - a furious opening phase of the Yamaha rider. Aegerter dropped back to 12th place.



Lap 3: Bautista 0.4 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and 1.3 sec ahead of Rea. Öttl in 8th, Gerloff 11th and Aegerter only 15th.



Lap 4: Razgatlioglu puts pressure on Bautista in 1:40.351 min, but the Ducati rider stays cool. Gardner crashes while trying to overtake Bassani.



Lap 5: Rea (3rd) already 2.2 sec behind. Öttl seventh. Aegerter comes into the pits to have his bike checked.



Lap 6: Bautista and Razgatlioglu within 0,2 sec and already 2,7 sec ahead of Rea and Lowes. Bassani, Öttl, Rinaldi, Petrucci and Gerloff fight for 6th place. Aegerter back in the race.



Lap 7: Honda aces Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona only in 11th and 12th. Redding is coasting along in 18th.



Lap 8: Rea, Lowes and Locatelli are fighting for 3rd place with Öttl leading the pack for 6th.





Lap 9: Only Bautista and Razgatlioglu go under 1:41 min. Redding comes into the pits.



Lap 10: Öttl (6th) has pulled away by 0.9 sec. Gerloff crashes but continues the race.



Lap 11: Bautista shakes off Razgatlioglu by 1.5 sec. Van der Mark crashes - already the third BMW rider with problems.



Lap 12: Rea under pressure from Locatelli. Petrucci (7th) catches up with Öttl (6th). Ruiu rolls out with a defect.



Lap 13: Bautista 2.8 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli, who overtook Rea in the last corner. Lowes, Öttl and Petrucci fight for 5th place, Lecuona 10th. Baz in 14th place best BMW rider.



Lap 14: Bassani crashes after overtaking Rinaldi.



Lap 15: Bautista 3.6 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and 9.7 sec ahead of Locatelli. Öttl still in the fight for 5th place.



Lap 16: Long lap penalty for Rinaldi.



Lap 17: Öttl grabs 5th place from Lowes, Petrucci also passes the Kawasaki rider.



Lap 18: Öttl and Petrucci in battle for 5th place. .



Lap 19: Bautista takes out speed and waves to the fans in the stands. Petrucci passes Öttl for 5th place.



Last lap: Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli. Öttl sixth.