Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) won SBK World Championship 2023 in style

With his 25th victory of the season, Álvaro Bautista ensured a commanding win in the 2023 World Superbike Championship in the first round in Jerez. In the end, the Ducati rider was not as hardened as he believed himself to be.

With a special leather suit on the run-out lap, Álvaro Bautista showed what he is to Ducati - a golden boy! The 38-year-old has won an incredible 25 races in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, and on Sunday he could take that number to 26 or 27. And after his redemptive first World Championship title last year (eleven years after Carlos Checa), the Spaniard crowned himself World Champion with Ducati for the second time by winning the first race in Jerez.

In the end, winning the first race was just a formality as Bautista came to the final with a 60-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), needing just two points.



"After Portimão everyone said that to me, that I only needed two points - but I didn't think of that at all! I wanted to do my best and that meant fighting for the win - and that's how it went," Bautista smiled when talking to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In my opinion, the best way to win a world championship is to win the decisive race. And it's also the best way to finish a season."

At first, the 25th win of the season did not seem to be a foregone conclusion. Razgatlioglu followed him like a shadow until the middle of the race and put on a lot of pressure. Only then did Bautista pull away by 4 sec at times.



"In the first laps I was a bit tense because there were a few damp patches and I didn't want to make a mistake," admitted the Ducati rider. "After a few laps I loosened up and was able to ride my pace. With four laps to go I just wanted to finish it. I slowed down, mainly in the last two laps, and checked that everything ended correctly. I guess it's normal to talk about a normal race beforehand but then have to think about the title."

On the out lap, Bautista and Razgatlioglu stopped and had a long chat. What was it all about?



"He congratulated me and I congratulated him because he rode an unbelievably strong season," praised the two-time world champion. "With my results - 25 wins and many podiums - he kept the title fight open until the last meeting. That means he had an outstanding performance and made no mistakes. To have a rider like him as an opponent is difficult. You always have to be on your guard and attack because if you drop points, Toprak is there."