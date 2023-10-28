Philipp Öttl miscounted - and still shone

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Sixth on Friday, sixth in qualifying and sixth in the first race: Philipp Öttl from Team Go Eleven Ducati also shows strong performances at the Superbike World Championship in Jerez.

Mentally strengthened, Philipp Öttl came back from the summer break and has since enchanted his Go-Eleven team and his fans with impeccable performances. At the nine races in Magny-Cours, Aragon and Portimao, the Ducati rider roared into the top 10 eight times, and at his flagship track in Jerez, where he won his only Moto3 GP in 2018, he also performed virtuously: sixth on Friday, sixth in qualifying and sixth in the first race. It could even have been 5th place, but Philipp miscounted by one lap!

But from the beginning. "The start itself was not bad, not even the first lap," Philipp told SPEEDWEEK.com when we met. "I had to take a wide line twice in turn 6, but then pulled myself together again and it went well. My crew chief did a good job helping me with the tyre choice - I went for the hard rear tyre. That was the key to a successful race."

Öttl came back from the first lap in ninth place and fought his way past several rivals over the next 19 laps. At times, only eventual winner Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) was faster than Philipp, and when he got past fifth-placed Alex Lowes, it even temporarily looked as if he could finish third.

"I tried to shake Petrucci off by passing Lowes as quickly as possible," explained the Bavarian. "But he passed Lowes right away as well, so that didn't help me."

Öttl finished sixth for the third time this season, he was even fifth once at the beginning of the season in Australia. "I'm happy, no issue at all," grinned the 27-year-old, who doesn't have a job yet for 2024. "Back in the top-10, at the moment I can't advertise myself any more."

The only downer was losing to Petrucci, the Italian passing Philipp at the start of the last lap. "I was sure I was on the last lap," admitted Öttl, who celebrated his fifth place prematurely and turned off the gas. "Otherwise I would have given him a harder fight, I would have definitely tried to stay in front of him."

Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 591
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 526
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 363
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 316
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 241
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 216
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 146
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 137
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 112
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 6
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1