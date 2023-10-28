Jonathan Rea (4th): "Bautista has won enough".

In the past two years, Jonathan Rea was often seen frustrated, but rarely as much as in Jerez after 13th place on Friday. But in Superpole, the record-breaking world champion surprised everyone by finishing fourth, a position he also held in the first race. Only Ducati World Champion Álvaro Bautista and the Yamaha factory riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli were faster. However, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and his teammate Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) finished only two seconds behind Rea!



"Superpole made us look better than we actually were," said Rea in small round of journalism. "The first laps were exciting, but my realistic target was the top-5. Of course I would have liked to finish on the podium, I always aim for that. But when I was fourth behind Loka, I thought to myself that, given where we were on Friday, it's not bad. The condition of the track was still not ideal in the first race."

Rea was the only competitor to rely on the SC0 rear tyre, and that made the breakthrough.



"That was really a big step forward! I tried the SC0 for one lap in the third practice and immediately the bike felt normal. Pirelli's tyres are getting softer and softer, but it doesn't suit the ZX-10RR," the Kawasaki rider repeated his criticism. "We wanted to secure third place in the World Championship first, which is now done. Therefore, we can think about other things for Sunday. In the sprint race I could consider the SCX."

After six titles in a row, Rea had to congratulate Razgatlioglu in 2021 and Bautista in 2022/2023 for the world championship. The Spaniard is a worthy world champion for Rea.



"I congratulated Álvaro, he absolutely deserved the title. But for my taste he has won enough now," Rea joked. "I know the importance of a world championship and so you have to give him respect and congratulate him, also his team and his family. He's won three world titles now, that's really strong."