Jonathan Rea (4th): "Bautista has won enough".

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

After a disastrous Friday, the first race in Jerez went much better than expected for Jonathan Rea. The Kawasaki rider will finish the 2023 World Superbike Championship in third place.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

In the past two years, Jonathan Rea was often seen frustrated, but rarely as much as in Jerez after 13th place on Friday. But in Superpole, the record-breaking world champion surprised everyone by finishing fourth, a position he also held in the first race. Only Ducati World Champion Álvaro Bautista and the Yamaha factory riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli were faster. However, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and his teammate Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) finished only two seconds behind Rea!

"Superpole made us look better than we actually were," said Rea in small round of journalism. "The first laps were exciting, but my realistic target was the top-5. Of course I would have liked to finish on the podium, I always aim for that. But when I was fourth behind Loka, I thought to myself that, given where we were on Friday, it's not bad. The condition of the track was still not ideal in the first race."

Rea was the only competitor to rely on the SC0 rear tyre, and that made the breakthrough.

"That was really a big step forward! I tried the SC0 for one lap in the third practice and immediately the bike felt normal. Pirelli's tyres are getting softer and softer, but it doesn't suit the ZX-10RR," the Kawasaki rider repeated his criticism. "We wanted to secure third place in the World Championship first, which is now done. Therefore, we can think about other things for Sunday. In the sprint race I could consider the SCX."

After six titles in a row, Rea had to congratulate Razgatlioglu in 2021 and Bautista in 2022/2023 for the world championship. The Spaniard is a worthy world champion for Rea.

"I congratulated Álvaro, he absolutely deserved the title. But for my taste he has won enough now," Rea joked. "I know the importance of a world championship and so you have to give him respect and congratulate him, also his team and his family. He's won three world titles now, that's really strong."

Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 591
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 526
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 363
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 316
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 241
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 216
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 146
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 137
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 112
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 6
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1