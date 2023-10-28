Toprak Razgatlioglu: "As if he were on a GP bike".

Toprak Razgatlioglu was able to keep the title fight in the 2023 World Superbike Championship open until the last event in Jerez and was the only one to stand up to Alvaro Bautista and Ducati. But he is not satisfied.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) has won 25 of the 34 races so far this season, and has been on the podium 29 times. Yamaha's clear number 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu has climbed the podium in 32 races, but only seven times as the winner. The fact that the Turk was able to keep the world championship open until the last event in Jerez is thanks to his consistency, but also to crashes by Bautista and technical problems with the Ducati.

In the first race in Jerez, Toprak came from 7th on the grid and finished second without any problems, but he was no match for pole setter and winner Bautista. Because it quickly became obvious: The Spaniard does not want to carry his second Superbike World Championship title to the finish line, but to win - which he did in outstanding style.

"There was no way to attack him," Razgatlioglu summed up his race. "I already said on Friday that the World Championship was over on Saturday because he is very strong on this track. I tried my best but it was not enough for the win. He would also have been world champion if I had won, but I still wanted to win. After only five laps my rear tyre spun and it wasn't easy to accelerate. In turn 5 Alvaro was incredibly good in acceleration, it was as if he was on a GP bike. I was riding the GP bike here, the acceleration is similar to the Ducati. I can't just make up 0.4 sec on the brakes."

"He is very strong because he has a good package," Toprak said of the world champion. "His bike is very good, he is very strong. I repeat myself: he is not only riding a Ducati, he is also very strong every race weekend. He deserves the title, but I am still not happy that I finished second in the championship. My focus is always on winning. I am happy that the title was decided in the last event. That's good and shows that he didn't win the championship easily, he felt the pressure and the stress. I always fought with him, sometimes I won, sometimes I was second. I congratulate him - everybody knows that sometimes he had a big advantage. Some races I enjoyed, after others I was angry."