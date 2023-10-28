BMW disaster in Jerez: Only the Bonovo drivers at the finish line

The first Superbike round in Jerez ended worse than it had for a long time for BMW. Only the Bonovo action riders finished, but Loris Baz and Garrett Gerloff also missed out on the top 10.

Only two of five riders finished (including guest starter Gabriele Ruiu) and no single-digit result - there were long faces at BMW in the first Superbike round in Jerez. Rather surprisingly, the best result was achieved by Loris Baz in 13th place, with his Bonovo action team-mate Garrett Gerloff crossing the finish line immediately behind in 14th. The ROKiT riders did not see the chequered cloth. Michael van der Mark crashed, Scott Redding gave up the race in a hopeless position - the tyre had a puncture.

At least temporarily, Garrett Gerloff provided a glimmer of hope. Until his crash on lap 10, the Texan was fighting for 6th place with a solid pace. "I'm disappointed. I didn't feel too bad. I felt like I had the pace to fight through the Ducatis in front of me. But as soon as I caught up with them I had a stupid little crash," the 28-year-old fretted. "The bike was fine, I jumped back on as fast as I could and tried to keep going. But I wasted a lap trying to get rid of a piece of fairing that was touching the ground. It's just frustrating because I think if I had just stayed on two wheels and made it to the end of the race, I would have been in the top six, maybe even the top five."

That he still made it into the points despite the slip was equally not a given. "To finish in the points after a crash is certainly good, but it definitely could have been better," Gerloff waved it off. "We now have a direction for tomorrow and will try to finish the season better."

Even as the best BMW rider at the finish, Loris Baz was not happy with his performance. "It was very difficult. Unfortunately not what I wanted for the last weekend. I had hoped for much more. I couldn't find a feeling from the beginning, I can't ride the bike the way I want," said the Frenchman, perplexed. "We have some problems everywhere. In the race I had big difficulties with the engine brake. I was just trying to finish the race. It's frustrating because I want to finish the season stronger and get a strong result for the guys to make them happy."