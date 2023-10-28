BMW disaster in Jerez: Only the Bonovo drivers at the finish line

The first Superbike round in Jerez ended worse than it had for a long time for BMW. Only the Bonovo action riders finished, but Loris Baz and Garrett Gerloff also missed out on the top 10.

Only two of five riders finished (including guest starter Gabriele Ruiu) and no single-digit result - there were long faces at BMW in the first Superbike round in Jerez. Rather surprisingly, the best result was achieved by Loris Baz in 13th place, with his Bonovo action team-mate Garrett Gerloff crossing the finish line immediately behind in 14th. The ROKiT riders did not see the chequered cloth. Michael van der Mark crashed, Scott Redding gave up the race in a hopeless position - the tyre had a puncture.

At least temporarily, Garrett Gerloff provided a glimmer of hope. Until his crash on lap 10, the Texan was fighting for 6th place with a solid pace. "I'm disappointed. I didn't feel too bad. I felt like I had the pace to fight through the Ducatis in front of me. But as soon as I caught up with them I had a stupid little crash," the 28-year-old fretted. "The bike was fine, I jumped back on as fast as I could and tried to keep going. But I wasted a lap trying to get rid of a piece of fairing that was touching the ground. It's just frustrating because I think if I had just stayed on two wheels and made it to the end of the race, I would have been in the top six, maybe even the top five."

That he still made it into the points despite the slip was equally not a given. "To finish in the points after a crash is certainly good, but it definitely could have been better," Gerloff waved it off. "We now have a direction for tomorrow and will try to finish the season better."

Even as the best BMW rider at the finish, Loris Baz was not happy with his performance. "It was very difficult. Unfortunately not what I wanted for the last weekend. I had hoped for much more. I couldn't find a feeling from the beginning, I can't ride the bike the way I want," said the Frenchman, perplexed. "We have some problems everywhere. In the race I had big difficulties with the engine brake. I was just trying to finish the race. It's frustrating because I want to finish the season stronger and get a strong result for the guys to make them happy."

Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 591
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 526
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 363
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 316
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 241
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 216
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 146
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 137
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 112
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 6
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1