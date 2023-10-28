Florian Alt (Honda) hopes: 2024 more often in the SBK World Championship

German Superbike Champion Florian Alt had a tough time with the IDM Honda on his World Championship debut in Jerez. Although he saw the chequered flag in last place in the first race, he is not dissatisfied.

Wildcard rider Florian Alt qualified for 23rd on the grid in Jerez - only Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) was slower. But 1:41.680 min is not a bad time with a Superstock bike. Team Holzhauer Honda did not build a special Fireblade for the World Championship event in Andalusia, only small things were modified. Accordingly, one has to judge the performance of the German champion, who saw the chequered flag last in the first race, 67 sec behind winner Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati). Alt lost a good 9 sec to the next best Honda rider Tati Mercado (17th).

"In the race I fought with Mercado, Syahrin and König," Alt told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Compared to them we have little pull out of the corner, the big difference is actually the exit of the corner. I had to push the rear tyre very hard and that made it overheat. That was noticeable in the last ten laps and I had to let go. Basically, it was a good debut - but we have to improve. So we can improve the 3 sec I lost in the last laps. Then we'll see if we can beat the Honda, which cost almost 200,000 euros more."

Sunday morning will be the 27-year-old's first Superbike sprint race before the second main race in the afternoon. "Actually I am very strong to be fast in the first lap," Alt held. "I need a good start and to get through well, we will also take some risks and probably take the very soft SCQ rear tyre. Even if that goes in after five laps, so be it."

Where does Florian see room for improvement in himself compared to the best in the world? "There are the exceptional riders like Rea, Bautista and Toprak, they are really good, the rest are normal," the Honda rider said. "I know people like Öttl or Rinaldi from the past, they don't do anything special on the bike. I'm just as strong on the brakes and at the entrance to the corner, where we can use our bike. But purely electronically, I can't keep up on corner exit. We were thrown in at the deep end with this wildcard entry, but we want to prepare ourselves for the future. Now we know what we have to work on and what we need to race in Europe. Depending on how the negotiations go in the winter, the goal is the World Superbike Championship, that's for sure."