Florian Alt (Honda) hopes: 2024 more often in the SBK World Championship

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Wiessmann

German Superbike Champion Florian Alt had a tough time with the IDM Honda on his World Championship debut in Jerez. Although he saw the chequered flag in last place in the first race, he is not dissatisfied.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Wildcard rider Florian Alt qualified for 23rd on the grid in Jerez - only Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) was slower. But 1:41.680 min is not a bad time with a Superstock bike. Team Holzhauer Honda did not build a special Fireblade for the World Championship event in Andalusia, only small things were modified. Accordingly, one has to judge the performance of the German champion, who saw the chequered flag last in the first race, 67 sec behind winner Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati). Alt lost a good 9 sec to the next best Honda rider Tati Mercado (17th).

"In the race I fought with Mercado, Syahrin and König," Alt told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Compared to them we have little pull out of the corner, the big difference is actually the exit of the corner. I had to push the rear tyre very hard and that made it overheat. That was noticeable in the last ten laps and I had to let go. Basically, it was a good debut - but we have to improve. So we can improve the 3 sec I lost in the last laps. Then we'll see if we can beat the Honda, which cost almost 200,000 euros more."

Sunday morning will be the 27-year-old's first Superbike sprint race before the second main race in the afternoon. "Actually I am very strong to be fast in the first lap," Alt held. "I need a good start and to get through well, we will also take some risks and probably take the very soft SCQ rear tyre. Even if that goes in after five laps, so be it."

Where does Florian see room for improvement in himself compared to the best in the world? "There are the exceptional riders like Rea, Bautista and Toprak, they are really good, the rest are normal," the Honda rider said. "I know people like Öttl or Rinaldi from the past, they don't do anything special on the bike. I'm just as strong on the brakes and at the entrance to the corner, where we can use our bike. But purely electronically, I can't keep up on corner exit. We were thrown in at the deep end with this wildcard entry, but we want to prepare ourselves for the future. Now we know what we have to work on and what we need to race in Europe. Depending on how the negotiations go in the winter, the goal is the World Superbike Championship, that's for sure."

Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 591
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 526
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 363
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 316
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 241
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 216
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 146
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 137
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 112
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 6
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1