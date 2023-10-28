Domi Aegerter: 2nd on the grid followed by race defeat

For Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), the Superbike World Championship in Jerez got off to a great start with second place in qualifying. In the first race he was last after five laps - which went wrong.

In Superpole on Saturday morning, Dominique Aegerter was only beaten by the old and new world champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), who took first place for the tenth time in Jerez.



"Returning to the parc fermé after a long time was a fantastic feeling," grinned Aegerter. "My team did a great job to achieve this fantastic result."

Expectations for the first race were correspondingly high. But the two-time Supersport champion only came back from the first lap in eighth place, and in the following laps he was 12th, 15th, 18th and then last.



"Unfortunately we had a technical problem with the electronics that prevented me from achieving more," the Yamaha rider fretted. "Sunday is our last race day. I hope I can defend second place on the grid in the sprint race."



Aegerter is twelfth in the overall World Championship standings, one point behind his team-mate Remy Gardner.