Domi Aegerter: 2nd on the grid followed by race defeat

For Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), the Superbike World Championship in Jerez got off to a great start with second place in qualifying. In the first race he was last after five laps - which went wrong.

In Superpole on Saturday morning, Dominique Aegerter was only beaten by the old and new world champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), who took first place for the tenth time in Jerez.

"Returning to the parc fermé after a long time was a fantastic feeling," grinned Aegerter. "My team did a great job to achieve this fantastic result."

Expectations for the first race were correspondingly high. But the two-time Supersport champion only came back from the first lap in eighth place, and in the following laps he was 12th, 15th, 18th and then last.

"Unfortunately we had a technical problem with the electronics that prevented me from achieving more," the Yamaha rider fretted. "Sunday is our last race day. I hope I can defend second place on the grid in the sprint race."

Aegerter is twelfth in the overall World Championship standings, one point behind his team-mate Remy Gardner.

Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 591
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 526
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 363
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 316
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 241
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 216
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 146
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 137
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 112
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 6
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1