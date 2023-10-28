Domi Aegerter: 2nd on the grid followed by race defeat
In Superpole on Saturday morning, Dominique Aegerter was only beaten by the old and new world champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), who took first place for the tenth time in Jerez.
"Returning to the parc fermé after a long time was a fantastic feeling," grinned Aegerter. "My team did a great job to achieve this fantastic result."
Expectations for the first race were correspondingly high. But the two-time Supersport champion only came back from the first lap in eighth place, and in the following laps he was 12th, 15th, 18th and then last.
"Unfortunately we had a technical problem with the electronics that prevented me from achieving more," the Yamaha rider fretted. "Sunday is our last race day. I hope I can defend second place on the grid in the sprint race."
Aegerter is twelfth in the overall World Championship standings, one point behind his team-mate Remy Gardner.
|Result Superbike World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,195 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,071
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,065
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,661
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,538
|7.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,152
|8.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,148
|9.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 20,639
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 23,671
|11.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,827
|12.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,061
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 39,299
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 39,983
|15.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|+ 56,614
|16.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 56,658
|17.
|Leandro Mercado (AR)
|Honda
|+ 58,075
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 58,924
|19.
|Florian Alt (D)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|-
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|591
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|526
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|363
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|316
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|244
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|241
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|216
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|149
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|146
|10.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|143
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|139
|12.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|138
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|137
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|118
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|112
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|60
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|48
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|19
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MY)
|Honda
|11
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|6
|23.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|24.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|24.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1