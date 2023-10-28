Philipp Öttl (27): The first door at Yamaha slams shut

There are still possibilities that Philipp Öttl will be able to ride in the 2024 World Superbike Championship, but these are becoming fewer and fewer. He would be very welcome at GMT94, but Yamaha has other plans.

GMT94 team boss Christophe Guyot has been saying for weeks: If he cannot secure Michael Rinaldi as next year's rider and successor to Lorenzo Baldassarri, then Philipp Öttl is his first choice.



Rinaldi has signed a contract with Team Motocorsa Ducati. However, Öttl will probably not be able to ride for GMT94, because Yamaha has contractual obligations towards Bradley Ray.

The Englishman rode for Team Motoxracing this year, which only took part in the European events. This will also be the case in 2024. Ray's contract with Yamaha, however, includes that he will ride the whole world championship next year. If Yamaha do not want to be in breach of contract, road racing manager Andrea Dosoli will have to offer the 2022 British champion a team that will contest the entire World Superbike Championship. And GMT94 is the only one left.

Team boss Guyot will not oppose Yamaha's decision and will probably swallow the pill. That leaves Öttl with only the Motoxracing team at Yamaha.

"I understand that Yamaha is trying to put own riders on their bikes," Philipp told SPEEDWEEK.com in Jerez. "If you don't understand that, then you are stupid. At the moment everything is an option for me, there are still vacancies in the World Superbike Championship."

Besides Motoxracing, these are the two Kawasaki teams Puccetti and Pedercini, where the South German is currently not a top candidate, however.

To keep a foot in the SBK paddock, Öttl could possibly become a test rider for BMW, with additional stints in the Endurance World Championship.

"It wouldn't be right to go to a test team in my current form at 27," says the WRC 15th-placed rider, who has rocketed into the top-10 nine times in the past ten races. "That shouldn't be my goal, even though I've always enjoyed testing."

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Öttl?

GMT94: Ray? Öttl?



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie? Adam Norrodin?



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB).

Puccetti: Rabat? Öttl?

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales?



Bold = officially confirmed