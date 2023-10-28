Alvaro Bautista threatens to resign - Toprak laughs

For the first time in the 2024 World Superbike Championship, a minimum weight is prescribed for racers in full gear. In this respect, the manufacturers' association MSMA, promoter Dorna and the world federation FIM came to an agreement not to orientate themselves on the heaviest, but have defined 80 kg as a guideline value. Anyone who weighs less than that has to add 50 per cent of the difference to their bike, which automatically increases the minimum weight of 168 kg. If a rider weighs 66 kg, for example, the difference would be 14 kg, so an additional weight of 7 kg would be due.

"I don't think a lot of extra weight on the bike is safe," criticises world champion Alvaro Bautista, who currently weighs 67 kg in full gear. "The problem is that I already eat what I want. I can't put on many kilograms myself. I will test it with the extra weight on the bike. If it is heavier, then I will have more movement in the bike. This will make it more difficult to control. And in case of a crash, it needs more crash space. So it is more unsafe in all aspects. They decided to do it anyway. So I have to try it and see how I feel about it. As of now, I'm racing in 2024. But if I feel that it makes the bike more dangerous than it needs to be, then maybe I'll stay home. I don't want to risk my life more than necessary. Let's see how it is. After the test I'll think about next year - for me this rule doesn't make sense."

"In my opinion, this rule doesn't change anything for next year," countered Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu. "He might have to put 5 kilograms on his bike, that doesn't change anything." And added with a smile: "He shouldn't be afraid of that. 5 or 8 kilograms is nothing, it's not a problem. What should be dangerous about that? He is a world champion, come on."