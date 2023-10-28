Alvaro Bautista threatens to resign - Toprak laughs

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

For the 2024 World Superbike Championship, two-time champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) has to fit an additional 6.5 kilograms to his Ducati Panigale as of today. Is his life in danger because of this?

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

For the first time in the 2024 World Superbike Championship, a minimum weight is prescribed for racers in full gear. In this respect, the manufacturers' association MSMA, promoter Dorna and the world federation FIM came to an agreement not to orientate themselves on the heaviest, but have defined 80 kg as a guideline value. Anyone who weighs less than that has to add 50 per cent of the difference to their bike, which automatically increases the minimum weight of 168 kg. If a rider weighs 66 kg, for example, the difference would be 14 kg, so an additional weight of 7 kg would be due.

35 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

"I don't think a lot of extra weight on the bike is safe," criticises world champion Alvaro Bautista, who currently weighs 67 kg in full gear. "The problem is that I already eat what I want. I can't put on many kilograms myself. I will test it with the extra weight on the bike. If it is heavier, then I will have more movement in the bike. This will make it more difficult to control. And in case of a crash, it needs more crash space. So it is more unsafe in all aspects. They decided to do it anyway. So I have to try it and see how I feel about it. As of now, I'm racing in 2024. But if I feel that it makes the bike more dangerous than it needs to be, then maybe I'll stay home. I don't want to risk my life more than necessary. Let's see how it is. After the test I'll think about next year - for me this rule doesn't make sense."

"In my opinion, this rule doesn't change anything for next year," countered Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu. "He might have to put 5 kilograms on his bike, that doesn't change anything." And added with a smile: "He shouldn't be afraid of that. 5 or 8 kilograms is nothing, it's not a problem. What should be dangerous about that? He is a world champion, come on."

Result World Superbike Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,195 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,071
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 10,065
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,661
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,538
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 12,152
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 18,148
9. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 20,639
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 23,671
11. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 24,827
12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,061
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 39,299
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 39,983
15. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda + 56,614
16. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 56,658
17. Leandro Mercado (AR) Honda + 58,075
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 58,924
19. Florian Alt (D) Honda + > 1 min
- Axel Bassani (I) Ducati
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
- Scott Redding (GB) BMW
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 34 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 591
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 526
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 363
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 316
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 241
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 216
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 149
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 146
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 143
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 137
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 112
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 60
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 19
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MY) Honda 11
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 6
23. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
24. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1