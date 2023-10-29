Honda team manager Leon Camier: After 2023 it's over!

Leon Camier has been manager of the Honda factory team in the World Superbike Championship since 2021, but after this season he is reorienting himself. "I want to be more at home and take care of my own business ideas," says the Englishman.

Between 2009 and 2019, Leon Camier contested 223 races in the World Superbike Championship and stood on the podium nine times - seven times with Aprilia and twice with Suzuki. He also rode as a regular rider for MV Agusta, Honda and most recently Barni Ducati, and since 2018 he has been virtually permanently injured.

Since 2021, the now 37-year-old has been manager of the Honda Racing Corporation factory team established in 2020. Camier's contract runs until the end of 2024, but he asked to be terminated at the end of this year.

"I want to be home more and spend time with my four-year-old son," Camier cited as the main reason when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com in the Jerez Circuit paddock on Sunday morning. "I spent 33 weeks on the road last year and this year will be similar."

Leon insists his decision has little to do with the fact that Honda have been chasing success since their factory return in 2020 and have only managed four third places since then - three with Alvaro Bautista and one with Xavi Vierge.

"Of course the job is nicer and easier when you have success," Camier said. "But that is not the main reason. It's a big fight for everyone because there is only one winner. I can only perform what I can do in my position. My feeling is that I have done that to the best of my ability as team manager. I have worked a lot with the other manufacturers in MSMA and made the rules better for Honda. The super concession parts (changes to the chassis - the author) will be different again next year. They may be brought faster and there is more room for development. It is extremely complicated to implement a system that everyone is happy with. We have also improved in the team. A lot moves in a team - to be successful, everything has to be in the right place."

For the 2009 British Superbike champion with Airwaves Yamaha, the realignment of his life is not an easy move. "I would have other opportunities in this paddock," he noted. "But I decided to do my own thing for a while first. I have other goals in life and some business ideas, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank Honda for giving me this chance. It's been a great opportunity for me and I've learned a lot."

Camier's final track appearances will be in the position of HRC Team Manager at this year's winter tests. The team will ride in Jerez from 20-23 November, with test rider Tetsuta Nagashima riding all four days, and regular riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge scheduled to ride only on the 22nd and 23rd. Honda will have another test day in Portimao on 4 December, along with BMW. Then Toprak Razgatlioglu will make his debut on the Bavarian machine.